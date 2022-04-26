Some 700 Tons of Food Aid Sent to Ethiopia in Three Months: United Arab Emirates

Addis Ababa April 26/2022/ENA/ The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent 420 tons of relief and food aid to Addis Ababa, and 280 tons of assistance to Mekele, Tigray regional capital, in the past three months, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.



In its statement issued on Monday, the ministry disclosed that the UAE has sent nine flights carrying 420 tons of relief and food aid to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, and nine flights carrying 280 tons of assistance to Mekele, Tigray region’s capital.

“Continuing its long-standing commitment to support the Ethiopian people, the UAE launched a humanitarian and relief air bridge, dedicating 18 flights to address the country’s humanitarian situation, particularly for the people of Tigray,” the ministry said.

Almost 1.2 million of the most affected people, including 960,000 women and children, have benefited from this support.

The country has also provided USD 85 million to support relief operations in Ethiopia, in collaboration with international organizations, according to the ministry.

It further stated that the UAE has always been one of the first countries to provide relief efforts to all friendly African nations.