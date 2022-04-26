Ambassador Jacobson Arrives in Gode Town of Somali Region

Addis Ababa April 26/2022 /ENA/ US Embassy Charge d’Affaires in Addis Ababa Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson has arrived in Gode town of Somali region.

The ambassador and her delegation are in Gode to meet with regional officials and visit the U.S. Government-funded development projects in the area.

The delegation is expected to visit the Higlo internally displaced persons (IDP) Camp and other US funded emergency food assistance to the community and resilience activities in the area.

The Higlo IDP Camp emerged in February 2022 and hosts over 10,000 individuals out of which majority of them are women.

The delegation is also expected to visit Gode Hopital.

Across all the drought affected regions, the United States has provided emergency food including cereals, pulses and vegetables to 3.6 million Ethiopians, it was indicated.

This includes the drought affected areas of Dire Dawa, Oromia, Sidama, SNNP and Somali regions.

This emergency food assistance is a key part of the 110 million USD in humanitarian aid the US is providing to drought affected Ethiopians in 2022.

Last year in 2021, the United States was the largest funder of food aid to drought affected areas in Ethiopia, it was learned.