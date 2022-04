Addis Ababa April 25/2022 /ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia has managed to return 1,254 Ethiopian migrants from Saudi Arabia in two days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The government is working to repatriate over 102,000 Ethiopians who are in dire situations in Saudi Arabia, it was indicated.

A national committee composed of 16 government agencies has been established to facilitate the repatriation process.