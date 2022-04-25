Ethiopian Delegation Conducts Extensive Deliberation With Key US Gov’t Agencies

Addis Ababa April 25/2022 /ENA/ The Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide has conducted extensive deliberation with key US Government agencies on the historic, strategic and vitally important bilateral relations.

The delegation exchanged views with US agencies including US Treasury, State Department, USAID, the special envoy for Horn of Africa and others.

the discussion focused on the political and economic developments in Ethiopia and the region at large.

Ethiopia strongly values its partnership with the US, Ministry of Finance noted.

The delegation attended the 2022 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington DC.