Ambassador Aklilu Presents Credentials to UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Addis Ababa April 25/2022 /ENA/ Ambassador Aklilu Kebede has presented his letters of credentials to Rashid Abdullah Al Qaseer, the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, Dubai office today.

Following the welcoming ceremony, Ambassador Aklilu noted some important pending issues related to the problems faced by Ethiopian citizens residing in Dubai.

He also requested the assistance of the office of the Deputy Director in handling the matter properly.

In addressing the concerns of the Ambassador, Rashid Abdullah Al Qaseer expressed his willingness to work in collaboration with pertinent bodies and authorities in Dubai Government.

Rashid Abdullah Al Qaseer also expressed his readiness to work together with the Consul General further wishing him success during his stay in Dubai, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.