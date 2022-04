Addis Ababa April 25/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended a congratulatory message to President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection as president of France.



“Congratulations to my good friend President Emmanuel Macron on your successful and historical reelection.”

“I look forward to the continued strengthened relations between our two countries,” Abiy twitted.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday secured his second term by defeating Marine Le Pen in presidential elections.