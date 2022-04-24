Finance Minister Holds Talks with Co-Chair, Founder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Addis Ababa April 24 /2022 /ENA/ The Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide had a chance to discuss with Ms. Melinda Co-Chair and Founder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Washington.



According to Ministry of Finance, the two sides met on the sides of the 2022 WB-IMF Spring meetings in Washington.

The discussion focused on the Foundation’s support to health, agriculture and digital sectors of Ethiopia.

It is to be recalled that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen had a meeting last Tuesday at his office with Christopher Elias, the President of the Global Development Division of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

During the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the Foundation’s critical development projects in the country, further pledging to work together with the Foundation in various sectors, including education, health and agriculture.

Christopher Elias, on his part said given the current high costs of fertilizer and agricultural products, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation would remain committed to supporting the Ethiopian government efforts in this regard.