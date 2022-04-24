Ethiopians Celebrating Easter Locally Known as Fasika

Addis Ababa April 24 /2022 /ENA/ Followers of the Christian faith in Ethiopia are celebrating Easter (Fasika) across the nation today.



Easter is celebrated by Ethiopian Christian followers after more than eight weeks of fasting.

During the eve of the holiday, the faithful spent much of the night in churches attending ritual ceremonies.

Christian fathers in their messages stressed the need to celebrate Easter by sharing with the needy and remembering the impoverished.

Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Abune Mathias said the resurrection Christ inspires humans to live in peace, love and unity as well obedience by reviving moral resurrection.