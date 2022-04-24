PM Abiy Hosts Easter Holiday Lunch Program for 230 Elders, Various community Members

Addis Ababa April 24 /2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held an Easter holiday lunch program for 230 elders and various community members.



The premier mentioned during the occasion that the holiday needs to be celebrated through the spirit of sharing and considering those in need.

Speaking to ENA, participants of the lunch program expressed their happiness for having meal at a palace which they have never seen before. They appreciated the government for helping them enjoy Easter holiday.

They said that there is no such blessing thing as helping the needy on earth.

“We feel like we are born again because we spent Easter with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the palace.”

They further wished peace and stability for their country, Ethiopia.