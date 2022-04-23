Some 74 Trucks Carrying Aid Proceeding to Tigray, Gov’t Demand Return of over 1,000 Trucks

Addis Ababa April 23/2022 /ENA/ Some 74 trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are on the way to Mekelle, regional capital of Tigray state, according to National Disaster Risk Management Commission.



The convoy of trucks is loaded with over 2423 metric tons of humanitarian relief and fuel tankers, it was learned.

According to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, the heavy trucks convoy which departed today from Samara, Afar, comprised 42 WFP trucks (1456.7mt), 13 CRS trucks (532mt), 12 LC/partners (435mt), and 6 fuel tankers.

Meanwhile, the Government Communication Service stated that the federal government is facilitating humanitarian access to citizens under difficult situations in keeping with the promise it made.

It also urged the invading force to withdraw from the areas it occupied in Amhara and Afar regions in order to facilitate humanitarian activities.

The government further called on the international community to pressurize the group to return the 1,025 heavy trucks that entered Tigray with humanitarian aid and urged the invading force to refrain from spreading propaganda.