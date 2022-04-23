PM Abiy Extends Easter Best Wishes to Christian Faithful in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa April 23/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has conveyed best wish message to all Ethiopian Christian faithful for Easter holiday that will be celebrated on Sunday across the nation.

The premier said in his message that all those who seek to destroy Ethiopia may seem to be temporarily successful, but eventually they will become losers.

“When we think of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the first thing that comes to our mind is betrayal and conspiracy seems to have won for a while, but they eventually defeated,” he said.

Until truth and kindness triumphed through resurrection, evil and lies had been as big as rocks and remained immovable like a mountain, Abiy said.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ foiled all the conspiracies, he noted.

“Those who were unhappy with the miracles of his word, who do not seek the salvation of Adam, but the destruction of Adam, the traps set by four individuals, who refused to accept anything but their way of life are removed by resurrection.”

It is good to see this in the context of Ethiopia, the premier further explained.

According to Abiy, the enemies of Ethiopia may seem to be pursuing their own interests and goals. If they achieve they will only achieve the desire of the historical enemies of Ethiopia who also want to destroy them as well.

“All those who seek to destroy Ethiopia may seem to be temporarily successful,” the Prime Minister underscored noting that Ethiopia is not like the countries that remain dead. Ethiopia will rise again and humiliate its enemies.”

In similar news, regional state administrator of Oromia, Amhara, Harari, Somali, SNNPR, Sidama, South West and Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa City Administration have also extended best wishes for Easter and called on the people to share and support the displaced, the homeless, and the needy.