Gov’t Expresses Concern about Distribution of Medicine, Medical Supplies in Tigray

Addis Ababa April 23/2022 /ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia is concerned about the proper distribution of medicines and medical supplies in Tigray region, National Disaster Risk Management Commissioner Mitiku Kassa said today.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Mitiku said the federal government has created a conducive environment for partners working to provide humanitarian assistance for Tigray.

Accordingly, “our partners have been able to take medical supplies and food via air cargo, and inland transport through Abala route.”

Some 44 flights were conducted from Addis Ababa to Tigray and a number of transport trucks have delivered medicine, medical supplies, and nutritious food to the region since January 2022 alone, the commissioner revealed.

There might be a shortage of medicine and nutritious food in a number of health centers as in Amhara and Afar regional states, Mitiku said, stressing that the problem is not unique to Tigray.

However, he remarked that it is uncommon to see a total shortage of medical supplies and nutritious foods in the hospitals of Tigray region when many aid cargos and trucks are boosting delivery of aid.

“From the point of view of the Government of Ethiopia, those health centers and hospitals in Tigray are not expected to face shortages of medicines.”

There has to be something, he noted: “Who took the medicine and medical supplies that were expected to be distributed to health centers, including hospitals. This is also our concern.”

Hence it is essential that we check with partners who are involved in this operation, especially ICRC, WHO, UNICEF, and other UN agencies, including international NGOs which are working in the health centers and hospitals, he said.

The commissioner suggested that representatives of Ministry of Health enquire about what is going on in Tigray health institutions, especially Ayder Hospital, ICRC and WHO that are closely working with it.

“They have been providing plenty of medicine and medical supplies to those hospitals. So as there is no presence of Ministry of Health in Tigray region, we expect a clear report from ICRC, UNICEF, and WHO,” he told ENA

For a while, Mitiku underscored that no one knew where the medicine and the medical supplies were taken earlier by these partners.

“These partners should, therefore, clearly submit a report that clearly indicates the hanover of those medical supplies and medicine to Ayder Hospital. It should give us a clue to understanding the whereabout of the medicine and medical supplies which were taken earlier.’’

Ministry of Health should also ask health sector partners about reports of delivery, he said.

Meanwhile, WHO Director General Dr. Teodros posted on his Facebook today that Tigray hospitals have run out of food.

Commenting on his remark, the commissioner said that the director general has been acting as a health bureau head of Tigray region.

“He has to refrain from such an act. This should be the responsibility of WHO Ethiopia country office to show the gap and challenges it has been facing.”

Dr Teodros should not be involved in sovereign national issues of a country, Mitiku underscored.