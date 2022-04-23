PM Abiy Says Many Have Sacrificed in Service to Larger Vision of Greater Ethiopia

Addis Ababa April 23/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said many have sacrificed in service to the nation and the larger vision of a greater Ethiopia.

The premier visited today the Central Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and communities of Sekota town, Wag Hemra Zone of the Amhara region.

“I am honored to have spent time with our heroic national forces of the central command today,” he said on Facebook.

Sacrifice, hard work, knowledge, compassion and unity will take our nation to its deserved heights, Abiy added.

During his discussion with community members, Prime Minister Abiy praised the architectural excellence and philosophical foundation of the Agew people, highlighting the importance of capitalizing on these assets and maintaining unity to overcome challenges.

Noting the recent experience of conflict in the vicinity, he emphasized enabling peace entails building peace within with a commitment to becoming peaceful agents.