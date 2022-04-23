Pres. Sahilwork Expresses Condolences on Passing of Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki

Addis Ababa April 23/2022 /ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde expressed condolences over the passing away of the former Kenyan President, Mwai Kibaki.

In her twitter message, President Sahle-Work said “Greatly saddened by the news of the passing of the third President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki. His support to me as the first DG-UNON was critical.”

She also expressed her heartfelt condolences to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the government and the brotherly people of Kenya.

Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki, who led the country from 2002 to 2013, has died at 90.

President Kenyatta declared a mourning period until Kibaki’s burial, with flags flying at half-mast.

He will be given a state funeral with full military honours, the President said.