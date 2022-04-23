Foreign Affairs Ministry Expresses Condolences on Passing of Kenyan Former President

Addis Ababa April 23/2022 / ENA/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said that it is deeply saddened by the passing of former Kenyan President, Mwai Kibaki.

Ethiopia remembers Kibaki for his outstanding public service that brought Ethiopia and Kenya much closer, the ministry stated.

“His visionary leadership paved the way to creating economic integration, expanding cooperation on mutual issues, and inspiring vibrant relationships between the people of the two countries,” it added.

The People and Government of Ethiopia share this saddening moment with the friendly Government and people of Kenya and express heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

Mwai Kibaki, has died at the age of 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

Kenyatta declared a mourning period until Kibaki’s burial, with flags flying at half-mast.

He will be given a state funeral with full military honours, President Kenyatta said.