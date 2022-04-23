Japanese Companies Keen on Investing in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa April 23/2022 /ENA/ Japanese companies have expressed their desire to invest in Ethiopia in various sectors at a seminar held in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Ethiopian Embassy in Japan, Tokyo has held the seminar on doing business in Ethiopia in collaboration with Inspire Africa Association.

In delivering opening remarks on behalf of the Embassy, Yohannes Fanta reiterated the historical diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Japan and underlined the need to further expand the ties with further engagements in investment, trade and technology transfer.

He called on Japanese investors to utilize trade and investment opportunities in Ethiopia and incentives provided to foreign investors.

The seminar tabled details on the business environment in Ethiopia, and trade and investment incentives provided under Ethiopian law, in particular in agro-processing, textile, pharmaceuticals, mining and ICT, according to ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Attendees said the seminar helped them get valuable information about investment opportunities in Ethiopia and expressed their desire to invest in Ethiopia, the ministry noted.

The seminar drew business people and leaders from six companies in Japan who engage in hydropower, construction, pharmaceuticals, electronics and technology sectors, it was indicated.