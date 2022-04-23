Finance Minister Holds Meetings with World Bank Country Director

Addis Ababa April 23/2022 /ENA/ Finance Minister Ahmed Shide met with World Bank Country Director Ousmane Dione and discussed a range of issues, including impact of the current challenges, growth and World Bank support.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, Ahmed discusses how the government is confronting the challenges of impacts of conflict, climate change and rising inflation fueled by global supply constraints.

The two sides have also discussed the progress of reforms, the Bank’s portfolio performance and on how to strengthen cooperation between the World Bank and Ethiopia.

During the occasion, Finance Minister Ahmed expressed gratitude to the World Bank for the recent support extended to the Response-Recovery-Resilience for Conflict-Affected Communities Project.

On his part, the Country Director has reaffirmed his commitment to the delivery of pipeline projects which are keen to help the government have a sustained focus on the medium-term development priorities.