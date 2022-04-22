Some 2,126 Ethiopian Migrants Repatriated from Saudi Arabia in two Days

Addis Ababa April 22/2022/ENA/ The government of Ethiopia has managed to return 2,126 Ethiopian migrants from Saudi Arabia in two days, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



Out of the total returnees, some 1, 128 citizens have arrive in Addis Ababa today while the remaining arrived on Thursday.

The Government of Ethiopia is working to repatriate over 102,000 Ethiopians who are in dire situations in Saudi Arabia.

A national committee composed of 16 government agencies has been established to facilitate the repatriation process.

Accordingly, the government has been repatriating its citizens located in various prisons and detention centers in Saudi Arabia by conducting three flights per day for three days every week.

So far more than 12, 800 citizens have been repatriated, Ministry of Women and Social Affairs said.

It is estimated that about 750,000 Ethiopians currently reside in Saudi Arabia with about 450,000 likely to have travelled to the country through irregular means.

In a bid to curb illegal migration issues the government of Ethiopia has recently discussed a revised migration policy draft bill with development partners, embassies, and UN agencies.

Speaking at that , Justice State Minister Alemante Agidew said the draft migration policy, when adopted will help to address the issues of migration governance

According to him, the bill will facilitate orderly, safe, regular, and responsible migration and mobility of people through the implementation of planned and well-managed migration policies.