Ethiopian Diasporas Arriving in Addis Ababa As Part of “Eid al-Fitr-to -Eid al-Adha ” Initiative

Addis Ababa April 22/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Diasporas from across the globe are arriving in Addis Ababa as part of the Great Ethiopian Home Coming Initiative being organized under the banner: “Eid al-Fitr-to -Eid al-Adha ”



The Ethiopian government is organizing “The Great Ethiopian Home Coming Initiative” for the Ramadan, calling on Ethiopians living abroad and friends of Ethiopia to travel to the country on the occasion also known as Eid al-Fitr.

Accordingly, Ethiopians across the globe have been arriving in Addis Ababa to participate in the initiative.

The Diasporas whom ENA talked to stated that they have come to celebrate the holiday at home by helping the needy.

Beyond meeting their relatives and helping the needy, the Diasporas will serve as an ambassador of their country, it was indicated.

Islam religious leaders and followers from neighboring countries are invited to attend the unique from Eid to Eid celebration.

Eid al-Fitr-to -Eid al-Adha initiative is believed to promote Ethiopia’s place in the history of Islam to the rest of the world besides enhancing bilateral relations with the Middle East countries.