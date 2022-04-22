Council Decides to Take Action Against Groups Engaged in Disrupting Peace, Economic Sabotage

Addis Ababa April 22/2022/ENA/ The National Security Council of Ethiopia has decided to take necessary measures against groups and individuals who disrupt the peace of the nation and engage in economic sabotage.



Following its meeting today, the National Security Council has released a statement on current national security issues of the country.

In its statement, the council said that the law enforcement agencies of the country will take all necessary steps to enforce the law through research and evidence.

According to the statement, there are forces that have been working to serve the interests of the historical enemies of Ethiopia as well as for their personal gains.

Thus, the National Security Council has passed a decision to take measures against groups and individuals who are illegally armed to destabilize the peace of the nation and supporting the historical enemies of the country.

The Council has also decided to take actions on groups and individuals engaged in the dissemination false information to disrupt the wellbeing of the people.

The council added that measures will be also be taken against those involved in land grabbing and other acts of theft and fraud, disrupting transport and public services, the development and investment activities of the country.

At the same time, appropriate security measures will be taken against illegal traders who smuggle fuel and other products into neighboring countries in order to exacerbate the existing inflation on the cost of food and commodities.