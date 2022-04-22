US Provides Nearly 313 Million USD to Support Conflict Affected People in Northern Ethiopia

Addis Ababa April 22/2022 /ENA/ America, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing nearly 313 million USD in additional humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the conflict in northern Ethiopia.

In its press release, USAID said the conflict in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions, has left as many as nine million people facing severe food insecurity and has forced more than two million people to flee their homes.

The new funding will support emergency food and nutrition assistance to meet the needs of nearly seven million people, according to the press release.

It further added the assistance will also strengthen community health facilities and mobile health teams to combat infectious diseases; provide humanitarian protection services, such as support for survivors of gender-based violence, psychosocial services, and child protection activities; and bolster logistics support to deliver aid to people in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The United States remains committed to helping the Ethiopian people, the release underscored.

Humanitarian partners are scaling up assistance to affected people in Afar and Amhara regions, where access has allowed aid workers to reach more than four million people with life-saving food since January, it was indicted.

At the same time, humanitarian partners are working with federal and local authorities to open up overland road access into the Tigray region.

With two initial convoys since early April, USAID partners transported enough food and nutrition supplies to meet the needs of approximately 105,000 people in Tigray.

This development builds on expanded air operations funded by USAID, by which humanitarian partners have delivered more than 600 metric tons of medical, nutrition, and shelter supplies since December.

According to the press release, the United States is the largest donor of humanitarian aid to the northern Ethiopia response efforts, and we remain committed to helping all people in need across Ethiopia.

It has provided more than 995 million USD dollars in humanitarian assistance to northern Ethiopia since the crisis began.