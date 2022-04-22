Ethiopian Christians Observing Good Friday as Part of Easter Holiday

Addis Ababa April 22/2022 /ENA/ Christians throughout Ethiopia are marking Good Friday as part of Easter celebration, marking the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday is a day dedicated to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ on Golgotha.

Moreover, it is a day of sorrow, penance and fasting for Christians who annually remember Jesus’ crucifixion.

As Good Friday marks the end of the Great Lent in Ethiopian Orthodox Church, clergymen are reciting and reading biblical verses and chanting religious songs revering what Jesus Christ did to bring salvation for humankind.

On this day Ethiopian Orthodox Christians attend mass services in churches since early in the morning and spend their time until sunset.

During their stay at churches, the faithful kneel down repeatedly to share the pain of Jesus and request for forgiveness from him for their sins.

The crowd, who prayed together throughout the day, departed to their homes when the sun starts to set after being blessed by priests.

Easter is a colorful religious holiday that will be celebrated by Ethiopians for the upcoming Sunday in this year to remember the agony, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.