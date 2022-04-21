Over 1.37 Billion Birr Assistance Collected from Diaspora in 9 Months: Agency

Addis Ababa April 21/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Diaspora Agency disclosed that it has raised over 1.37 billion Birr support in kind and cash from members of the diaspora over the last nine months.

According to its nine-month performance evaluation today, the agency stated that 3.8 billion USD was sent home in remittance and support was given to 1,489 diaspora member interested in investing in the country with a registered capital of 97.6 billion Birr.

About 6,000 diaspora deposited 5.05 million USD in foreign currency accounts.

Besides, over 122 million Birr was raised for the construction of the GERD through donations and bond purchase.

They also collected 109.8 million Birr and donated it to the law enforcement operation, and over 32 million Birr for humanitarian assistance; 777.35 million Birr in cash and 336.26 million Birr in kind for rehabilitation of infrastructure, the agency stated.

With regard to public diplomacy, the diaspora launched over 200 social media campaigns and organized demonstrations in various cities of the world under the slogan ‘NoMore’.

Demonstrations, petitions and discussions with the House of Representatives and the Senate in protest against HR6600 and S3199 draft laws are underway.

The overall activities and achievements of the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency over the past nine months are commendable and encouraging, according to the management of the agency.

The management also discussed about ways of documenting major events coordinated by the institute, and ways of improving internal procedures of the agency.