Korea Plans to Carry out 100 Million USD Development Projects in Ethiopia This Year

Addis Ababa April 21/2022 /ENA/ Korea plans to carry out more than 40 development cooperation projects in Ethiopia with about 100 million USD in 2022, Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Ethiopia disclosed.

The projects will focus on areas of transport and energy, rural development, health and sanitation, and education, according to a press release of the embassy.

Considering the long-standing friendship between Korea and Ethiopia, Korea maintains the largest development cooperation projects in Ethiopia among African countries, the release noted.

The Korean Embassy and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Finance held today their first Korea-Ethiopia Development Cooperation Policy Consultation Meeting in the premise of the ministry.

Heading the meeting were Ambassador Kang Seokhee of Korea and Finance State Minister Semereta Sewasew.

The two sides exchanged views on the assessment of the current projects implemented by the five Korean development cooperation offices, ways to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of the projects and ideas to identify new projects.

They also agreed to hold consultation meetings in spring and fall every year to further strengthen their close cooperation.