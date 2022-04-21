Ministry Commends African Union Position on Ethiopia’s Internal Affairs

Addis Ababa April 21/2022 / ENA/ The African Union stance on Ethiopia’s internal affairs is constructive, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his weekly press briefing to local and foreign journalists today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti highlighted major activities of the ministry that focused on political, economic diplomacy, and citizen-centered diplomacy.

The spokesperson said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen had a meeting with African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Ambassador Bankole Adeoye.

During their discussion, the deputy premier noted the constructive peace-building initiatives that the Government of Ethiopia has been undertaking.

Demeke briefed Adeoye on the current situation in the country, particularly the indefinite humanitarian truce, lifting of the state of emergency, the release of high-profile political figures from prison with the view to creating confidence among people and getting solution to the situation in the country.

“The commissioner has been praised for the constructive position of the AU on the situation in the country, that the AU has been always stable, balanced and constructive when it comes to the situation in Ethiopia.”

The deputy PM and foreign minister has expressed gratitude for the AU for the constructive measures it has been taking, the spokesperson stated.

The commissioner on his part conveyed his readiness on the behalf of AU to support the peace process in the country and encourage Ethiopia to take a constructive measure, and appreciated the peace measures taken by the government.

Furthermore, Demeke reaffirmed to Adeoye that Ethiopia remains committed to the peace initiative of the former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo under the auspices of AU.

In the course of the week, the deputy premier also held discussion with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Global Development Division President Christopher Elias about ways of strengthening the development programs that the foundation has been carrying out in Ethiopia.

“He (Demeke) praised the role that the foundation has been playing in helping Ethiopia in various development schemes, especially in the areas of agriculture, education and health. He encouraged the foundation to continue doing its level best so as to help Ethiopia in its forthcoming endeavors.”

Demeke also reiterated the government’s efforts to support people whose lives are endangered due to drought and the conflict in the northern part of the country.

He said there are about 24 million Ethiopians in need of emergency lifesaving support that necessitated cooperation among humanitarian operators and development partners, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The division president on his part affirmed the commitment of the foundation to work on the ongoing development projects in Ethiopia.

The Foundation would give a special focus and work on the priority development areas that are identified by the Ethiopian government, Elias stated.

He also spoke about the current high costs of fertilizer and agricultural products and the commitment of the foundation to support the government’s efforts in this regard.

Similarly, an Israeli delegation of health professionals led by former Israeli Deputy Minister of Security and current member of the Israeli parliament, Gadi Yevarken, along with two other members of the Knesset visited Ethiopia over the week.

The visit was aimed to assist the reconstruction of damaged health facilities in the northern part of the country.

The delegation met with President Sahle-Work Zewde and other higher federal and regional government officials, it was learned.

Dina stated that close to 3,000 Ethiopians have been repatriated from Saudi Arabia since last Thursday and that will continue till those who are in danger come back home.