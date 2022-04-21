More Than 85 Percent Health Institutions in Conflict Affected Regions Rehabilitated

Addis Ababa April 21/2022 /ENA/ Over 85 percent of conflict affected hospitals and health centers in four regional states have started providing services for their respective communities, according to Ministry of Health.

Briefing journalists today, Health State Minister Dr. Ayele Teshome said 3,666 health institutions had been damaged and destroyed in conflict affected areas of Amhara, Afar, Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz regions.

According to him, 40 hospitals, 452 health stations and 1,728 health posts in Amhara; 2 hospitals, 24 health centers and 52 health posts in Afar; 6 hospitals, 21 health centers and 978 health posts in Oromia as well as 15 health centers and 348 health posts in Benishangul-Gumuz had been affected by conflicts.

With concerted efforts and collaboration of stakeholders and partners, however, 85 percent of the hospitals and 87 percent of the damaged health stations were restored and are providing services for the public, he stated.

The restored health institutions have so far provided health services for 500,000 people, Dr. Ayele revealed, adding that the ministry has provided 708 million Birr worth pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to the conflict affected regions since July 2021.

Federal hospitals, hospitals under Addis Ababa Health Bureau and university hospitals have also donated pharmaceuticals and medical equipment estimated over 208 million Birr, and the diaspora contributed over 70 million Birr worth medical equipment, he said.

The state minister finally stressed the need for continued support of stakeholders, partners and diasporas for sustainable and full rehabilitation of the damaged and destroyed health institutions.