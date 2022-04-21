Ethiopia, Kuwait Agree to Enhance Cooperation in Various Fields

Addis Ababa April 21/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian and Kuwait have agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including tourism, education, trade and investment as well as culture.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Hassan Taju, had a meeting with Kuwait Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs, Ambassador Suleiman Ali Saeed.

On the occasion, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, particularly about employment opportunities furnished by agreements between the countries.

They noted that cooperation between Kuwait and Ethiopia should be enhanced by engagements in various fields, including tourism, education, trade and investment as well as culture.

Ethiopian Ambassador Hasen also took the opportunity to describe the current situations in his country.