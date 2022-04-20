Nation Third Largest Refugee-Hosting Country in Africa: UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet

Addis Ababa April 20/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia has become the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa since the beginning of this month with sheltering 844,589 registered refugees and asylum-seekers, according to United Nations Higher Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Ethiopia Fact Sheet.



The overwhelming majority of refugees and asylum-seekers originate from South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.

Some 34,485 refugees in Ethiopia have received COVID-19 vaccines, out of which 30,065 are fully vaccinated.

According to the source, UNHCR, Agency for Refugees and Returnees Service and partners would continue to reinforce prevention measures in refugee camps and sites hosting internally displaced persons.

The fact sheet stated that UNHCR would continue to respond to the situation of IDPs in Ethiopia, leading and co-leading the Protection and Camp Coordination & Camp Management Clusters and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees.