Gov’t Lauds Prompt Refuting of Unfounded Reports about Russian Armed Forces Recruitment

Addis Ababa, April 20/2022 /ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia has welcomed the statement issued by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Addis Ababa refuting the unfounded reports of recruitment for the Russian Armed Forces.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in Addis Ababa has clarified that it has not been accepting any applications for recruitment and that it abides by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

In this regard, it added “while reiterating our gratitude to all concerned citizens of Ethiopia, we would like to inform that the Embassy does not accept any applications for recruitment in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.”

The Government of Ethiopia agrees with the Embassy that any such recruitment would have violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as it would have been contrary to the functions of a diplomatic mission, according to a statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The act would have also violated this Convention with respect to the obligation of diplomatic missions to respect the laws and regulations of the host state, as any such recruitment by any embassy or enlistment of any Ethiopian would have violated Ethiopian law, the ministry added.

The Government of Ethiopia reiterates its appreciation to the embassy for its prompt action, it underscored.