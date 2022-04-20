Portugal’s Amb. Vows to Expedite Implementation of Agreements Signed b/n Ethiopia, Portugal

Addis Ababa April 20/2022 /ENA/ The newly appointed Ambassador of Portugal to Ethiopia Luisa Fragoso pledged to work diligently for the expedited implementation of agreements signed between the two countries.



The ambassador has presented a copy of letter of credentials to Demeke Atenafu Ambulo, Director-General of Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the occasion, Ambassador Luisa Fragoso noted the longstanding relationships between Ethiopia and Portugal and pledged to work diligently for the expedited implementation of agreements signed between the two countries.

She further expressed her country’s interest to work closely with Ethiopian Foreign Relations Training Institute and give Ethiopian diplomats training in Portuguese language to further cement cultural ties between the two countries.

The Director-General of Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Atenafu for his part expressed Ethiopia’s keen interest on strengthening ties in the political, economic and cultural sectors, reiterating the longstanding and historical relationships between the two countries.

He mentioned the various investment opportunities in Ethiopia, including the tourism sector further inviting investors from Portugal to visit Ethiopia and get firsthand information on the matter.

Demeke also briefed the Ambassador about the peace building initiatives that the government of Ethiopia has been taking so far and the country’s unwavering stance to amicably solve the trilateral negotiation over the GERD with downstream states under the auspices of the African Union.