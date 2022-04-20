Ethiopia, Brazil Keen to Further Enhance Cooperation

Addis Ababa April 20/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia and Brazil vowed to further enhance relations between the two countries on bilateral and multilateral fora, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Tafa presented the copy of his credentials to Brazilian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Luiz Eduardo in Addis Ababa.

Receiving the credentials on behalf of the Ministry of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Ambassador Luiz Eduardo stressed the need to strengthen the relationships between the two countries through multiple engagements.

Ambassador Tafa on his part briefed his counterpart about the current situations in Ethiopia.

Finally, the two sides agreed to further enhance relations between Ethiopia and Brazil and cooperate on bilateral and multilateral fora to advance mutual interests.