Somalia, Ethiopia, & Djibouti to Receive Drier than Normal Rainfall: ICPAC

Addis Ababa April 19/2022 /ENA/ IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC) forecasted Drier than normal conditions over much of Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea as well as parts of southern Sudan, north-eastern Kenya, south-eastern Uganda, and eastern Tanzania in the next month.

Normal rainfall expected over most of South Sudan, western Ethiopia, southern Uganda, parts of western and southern Kenya, Burundi, and northern Tanzania, it added.

Meanwhile, wetter than normal condition is expected in Rwanda, northern Uganda, and cross border areas of Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

Warmer than normal temperature conditions is expected over Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, eastern Kenya, and north-eastern Tanzania while normal temperature conditions is expected over parts of central and western South Sudan, western Rwanda and Burundi, and southern and western Tanzania.

Moreover, cooler than normal conditions likely over western Kenya, southern South Sudan, much of Uganda, eastern Rwanda and Burundi, and parts of central and north-western Tanzania.