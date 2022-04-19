Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Ethiopia

Addis Ababa April 19/2022/ENA/ Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ethiopian Government development projects.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen had a meeting today at his office with Christopher Elias, the President of the Global Development Division of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The discussion between the two sides focused on ways to strengthen the development programs the foundation has been carrying out in Ethiopia, according to ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the Foundation’s critical development projects in the country, further pledging to work together with the Foundation in various sectors, including education, health and agriculture.

Demeke also reiterated the government’s efforts to support the people whose lives are put in danger due to drought and the conflict in the northern part of the country.

There are about 24 million Ethiopians who are in need of emergency life saving support that necessitated cooperation among humanitarian operators and development partners, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he stated.

Christopher Elias, on his part, reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to working on the ongoing development projects with a special focus on the priority development areas that are identified by the Ethiopian government.

Given the current high costs of fertilizer and agricultural products, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation would remain committed to supporting the Ethiopian government efforts in this regard, he added.