PM Shares Essential Food Items with 200 Impoverished People

Addis Ababa April 18/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shared essential food items with 200 impoverished individuals, comprising the elderly, the disabled and young children, during a hand over ceremony held at Unity Park.



According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the food items which included wheat, teff, oil, sugar and macaroni are intended to support the selected households in the short term.

The sharing event is a continuation of the Each one Feed One initiative launched in 2020

Abiy also provided the beneficiaries with start up backyard seedlings of spinach and salad variety as part of efforts to encourage home grown vegetables using recyclable materials.

The premier tweeted: “Beyond the holiday seasons of all faiths, “extending our giving” on a continuous basis is a building block to creating an equitable society.

“To share is a value embedded deeply in our culture. To share with those less fortunate than us is a deed that will be rewarded tenfold.

