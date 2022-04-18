AU Announces Media Fellowship Program for African Journalists, Bloggers & Content Creators

April 18/2022 /ENA/ The African Union (AU) announced AU Media Fellowship to African journalists who are passionate about promoting development-focused stories using emerging technologies.



The Fellowship brings together innovation and creativity to present under-reported stories that break-down stereotypes and create new narratives for the Africa.

Accordingly, AU is calling for applications for the inaugural AU Media Fellowship.

The application is open from April 18-30 for African journalists, bloggers, vloggers, content creators, or podcasters living and working in Africa or the diaspora.

AU said in a statement that as Africa moves into the 4th industrial revolution, with emerging technologies, African storytellers are now challenged to think of how to deploy new media technologies for citizen engagement to address the changing communications landscape.

“To ensure Africa remains in the race with the rest of the world, and benefit from digital transformation, the African Union (AU) Information and Communication Directorate has joined forces with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) AU office to create the AU Media Fellowship.”

As information gatekeepers, the media plays a role in ensuring checks and balances between those in power and their citizens.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply on the addresses provided at the AU official website.