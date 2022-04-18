AUC to Host Specialized Technical Committee Meeting on Migration, Refugees & IDPs

April 18/2022 /ENA/ The 4th Ordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on migration, refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) will take place, in person, from 23-24 May 2022, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.



The experts’ session of the meeting will be held virtually for three days starting from tomorrow, according to the African Union (AU).

The STC on migration, refugees and internally displaced persons will be hosted by the African Union Commission (AUC).

The meeting will be preceded by Senior Officials meeting and later on with the Ministerial session.

The session will focus on validating an important legal instrument that will contribute to the operationalization of the African humanitarian Agency, migration governance within and outside the continent and several policy documents that will enhance effective governance of migration, refugees and IDPs issues in the continent.

It will also discuss on the progress report on the implementation of the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons in Africa.

The Meeting will also prepare for the Humanitarian Summit and Pledging Conference that will take place from 25 – 27 May in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The STC on Migration, Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons will consider and validate the various legal and policy documents in the areas of humanitarian interventions and migration governance in Africa.

The STC meeting will bring together ministers of AU member states and experts in-Charge of migration, free movement, refugees and forced displacement matters.