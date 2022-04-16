Health Minister Discusses with Israeli Parliamentary Delegation on Humanitarian Cooperation

April 16/2022/ENA/ Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse has discussed with Israeli Parliament delegation led by MP and Chairman of the Ethio-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Association, Gadi Yevarkan on humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.



The minister and MPs discussed on humanitarian cooperation, rehabilitation efforts in conflict-affected areas of Ethiopia and support for the health facilities to be fully operational.

The two sides further discussed on ways to strengthen partnership between Israeli Government and medical institutions in Ethiopia.

They agreed to work together on how to improve specialized medical services through building the capacity of universities and hospitals particularly in the areas of cardiology, surgery and emergency care, among others.

A delegation of Israeli medical and parliamentary members has been on a visit to Ethiopia since April 12, 2022 to support the government efforts in rehabilitating war-torn health facilities in conflict affected areas of the country.