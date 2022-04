Adds Ababa April15/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia has repatriated 1,250 citizens from Saudi Arabia today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The citizens were transported by three flights from Saudi Arabia.

Out of the returnees, 674 are female and 366 children, it was learned.

The Government of Ethiopia had set up a national committee drawn from 16 ministries and headed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs to repatriate 102,000 citizens that have been under difficult situation in Saudi Arabia.