Deputy Premier, AU Commissioner Hold Talks

Addis Ababa April 15/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen met with African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye today.



During the discussion, Demeke pointed out the constructive peace-building initiatives the Government of Ethiopia has been undertaking.

He said the release of high-profile political figures from prison, the lifting of the state of emergency before its due time, and the proposed National Dialogue demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring lasting peace in the country.

The deputy premier and foreign minister stressed that the Ethiopian government took into account the well-being of its citizens in Tigray region when declaring the indefinite humanitarian truce that paved the way for unfettered access to humanitarian aid in the region.

In that regard, delivery of aid to Tigray has been facilitated via road transport in addition to the frequent humanitarian flights made to the regional capital Mekelle.

He further reaffirmed to commissioner Adeoye that Ethiopia remains committed to the peace initiative of the former Nigerian President and AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa (HoA), Olusegun Obasanjo, under the auspices of the AU.

Discussing the trilateral negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Demeke reiterated Ethiopia’s firm commitment to resume the AU-led negotiations, maintaining its stance for a win-win outcome.

African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Bankole Adeoye, on his part, appreciated the peace measures taken by the Ethiopian government, further expressing hope that the initiatives would bring durable peace to the country.