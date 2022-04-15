Cluster Farming Testament to What We Can Achieve in Food Security, Nat’l Dev’t: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa April 15/2022/ENA/ “Our cluster farming approach is testament to what we can achieve in unity for food security and national development, “Prime Minister Abiy wrote today.



The premier tweeted the above appreciating the efforts being undertaken to enhance wheat productivity in Amhara regional state.

” I appreciate the great efforts in the Amhara region to enhance wheat productivity. With more than 41,000 hectares developed throughout the region and more than 2,800 hectares in North Shewa Zone, productivity is encouraging,” he noted, stressing that “our cluster farming approach is testament to what we can achieve in unity for food security and national development.”