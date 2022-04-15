DPM & FM Demeke Lauds Initiative of Israeli MPs, Medical Professionals

April 15/2022 /ENA/ The constructive initiative of Israeli delegation of members of parliament and medical professionals would help cement the longstanding ties between Ethiopia and Israel, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said.



Demeke received on Thursday a delegation of medical professionals led by Israeli Member of Parliament Gadi Yevarkan.

The delegation, which includes three members of Israel’s parliament and medical professionals has visited Gondar aiming to assist in the reconstruction of damaged health facilities due to the conflict in the northern part of the country.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation to the Israeli delegation for taking such a constructive initiative at this critical time.

He said this timely initiative demonstrated the friendly relations between Ethiopia and Israel and would help cement the longstanding ties between the two countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and Members of the delegation stressed that the initiative should transcend the short-term objectives of reconstructing damaged health institutions.

As part of the long-term objective, the Israeli delegation expressed its keen interest to work closely with the Black Lion Hospital and other health institutions in Ethiopia, it was indicated.