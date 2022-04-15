President Sahle-Work Zewde Meets with Members of Israeli Parliament, Medical Institutions

April 15/2022 /ENA/ President Sahle-work Zewde received Member of the Israeli Parliament and delegation drawn from various medical institutions led by Chairman of the Israel-Ethiopia Friendship Committee, Gadi Yevarkan.



The delegation was on a field visit to Amhara Regional State to provide emergency assistance to people affected by the terrorist TPLF, rebuild damaged health and education facilities, offer training and sustainable support.

During the occasion, President Sahle-Work Zewde said Ethiopia-Israel relations have a long history and laid such a strong foundation for people-to-people contacts.

She said the potential of such a high-level delegation could be seen in terms of mission and potential that it can produce results.

The president thanked them for coming, adding the two countries should work closer together in health, agriculture and investment sector.

It is to be recalled that the delegation of Israeli medical and parliamentary members traveled to Gondar to pay three day visit to the region and discuss with officials.