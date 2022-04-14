More than 50 Trucks Carrying Food Items, Fuel Depart from Semera to Tigray: GCS

April 14/2022 /ENA/ Over the past two days, more than 50 trucks carrying food items and fuel have departed from Semera, Afar Region, heading to Tigray, a statement the Government Communication Service issued today said.



It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian government declared a truce for humanitarian need of the people of Tigray.

Since this decision, the Ethiopian government has taken several measures to facilitate humanitarian aid, the statement noted.

It further said that the federal government is facilitating daily air transportation to the region for the delivery of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and nutritional supplements.

In recent development, the Ethiopian government facilitated the movement of 60 trucks carrying humanitarian aid in the past two days, the statement pointed out.

The statement noted that this action came in accordance with efforts being made to ensure humanitarian assistance to reach the intended beneficiaries in the region.

Some 50 trucks, 47 of which carrying food items and 3 fuel tankers departed from Semera, Afar Region on April 14, 2022 and have now passed Erebti town, heading towards Mekelle, the statement said.

In addition, another fleet of 10 trucks carrying food items departed from Semera town in the past two days, it said.

The Ethiopian government reaffirms its commitment to work closely with the international community and other stakeholders to ensure proper access to humanitarian aid.

The government also urges the international community to put pressure on Tigray militants to withdraw fully from the areas they occupy in the Afar and Amhara regions to pave way for a smooth aid delivery for those in need.