WFP Says 47 Trucks on Way to Mekelle

April 14/2022 /ENA/ Some 47 humanitarian convoys and three fuel tankers are on their way to Mekelle, Tigray region, according to World Food Program (WFP).



The program Tweeted today that “WFP led humanitarian convoy on way to Mekelle. 47 trucks with food, nutrition and other life-saving supplies plus three fuel tankers – fundamental to deliver these items to communities in Tigray.”

WFP Acting Country Director to Ethiopia, Mietek Maj last week has called on donor countries to double their humanitarian contributions as the size of the needy population is steadily increasing.

He stated that WFP has so far been addressing 3.4 million people in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions.

Moreover, it is undertaking food security assessment in both Amhara and Afar regional zones affected by conflicts to determine the number of populations seriously affected.