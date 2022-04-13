WB Approves 300 Million USD to Support Ethiopia’s Conflict-Affected Communities

April 13/2022 /ENA/ The World Bank has approved 300 million USD grant for the Response-Recovery-Resilience for Conflict-Affected Communities in Ethiopia Project.

In its press release, the Bank said the International Development Association (IDA) grant has a national geographic scope that initially prioritizes support to the Afar, Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz, Oromia, and Tigray regions that have been highly impacted by the recent conflict and host large numbers of internally displaced peoples (IDPs).

The project will also support efforts to address the immediate needs of communities, rehabilitate/recover infrastructure destroyed by conflict, and increase community resilience to the impacts of conflict in a sustainable manner.

Specifically, the project will help to improve access to basic services and rebuild climate-resilient infrastructure prioritized by communities.

To ensure rapid and efficient support that is adapted to local contexts, it will be implemented by federal, regional, and community-based organizations. It will also be implemented by independent third-party entities, particularly in high-risk areas with ongoing conflict, it was learned.

While the project’s main focus is providing quick support to meet the urgent need of conflict-affected communities, it will also support Ethiopia to advance towards a sustainable recovery pathway by investing in institutions, communities, and policies.

This will help build an inclusive and resilient future for conflict-affected communities in Ethiopia, the press release stated.

According to the press release, the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 74 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa.