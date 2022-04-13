Ethiopians in Belgium Protest against HR6600, S3199 Resolutions

Addis Ababa April 13/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopians in Belgium have rallied in front of the U.S. Embassy in Brussels to protest HR6600 and S3199 resolutions.

The demonstrators denounced the resolutions as they are partial.

They further stated that the bills do not commensurate with the longstanding relationship between Ethiopia and the United States.

On several occasions, international researchers and diplomats commented that HR 6600 and S. 3199 draft bills are serious policy mistake that the US is doing for Ethiopia since the conflict, the proposals that are forward in the US congress don’t recognize the fact on the ground, the real situation in Ethiopia and what the aggressors (TPLF) is doing to destabilize the Horn of Africa.