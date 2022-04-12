American Criticizes Int’l Organizations for Overlooking Humanitarian Crisis in Afar, Amhara Regions

April 12, 2022 (ENA) International organizations and aid agencies should be aware of the humanitarian crisis in Afar and Amhara regions and provide the necessary support for all realizing that “the pain is not only in Tigray,” the American independent journalist Ann Garrison said.

Ann Garrison, who just concluded her visit to the war-torn areas of Ethiopia, told ENA that the war has caused a major humanitarian crisis.

In addition to causing loss of lives, TPLF has destroyed various infrastructure including electricity, roads, and water projects.

During her visit to the tourist town Lalibela, the journalist witnessed a number of hotels damaged by the TPLF.

“The people there are living in dire conditions. There is lack of food and water. I have seen many people lining up to get water. There are large numbers of internally displaced people in shelters without enough sanitation facilities,” Garrison stated.

In spite of this, international organizations and aid agencies have been overlooking the humanitarian crises in the Amhara and Afar regions; and their support is less than expected for the people in need.

“The international community and the big institutions keep saying that all the pain is in Tigray. They keep demanding that trucks get into Tigray … But the pain is not only in Tigray,” the journalist underlined.

Speaking on the recent joint investigation report released by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International on alleged human rights abuses in northern Ethiopia, Garrison said it is undoubtedly politically motivated.

“The report was politicized. It said all the pain is in Tigray, which US policy makers have wanted people just well to believe to justify the sanctions (they want) to impose on Ethiopia,” she noted.

The American journalist urged Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International to depoliticize the situation and look at the pain outside Tigray.

Garrison insisted that Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International look at the study by the University of Gondar which revealed a horrific massacre by the TPLF in Amhara region.

“If Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International ignore it — even if they dismiss, it should become part of the historical record and survive; and it will look very bad for Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International to have ignored it.”

According to her, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tewodros Adhanom’s frequent statements about the humanitarian crisis in Tigray are also indications of his support (to one group) and political stance.

Garrison pointed out that the three hugely powerful institutions WHO, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International are all pushing this inaccurate idea.

San Francisco Bay Area journalist Ann Garrison is a Contributing Editor at Black Agenda Report and a contributor to the San Francisco Bay View, Black Star News, Counterpunch, Global Research ,and Pacifica Radio.