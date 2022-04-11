Defend Ethiopia Taskforce To Concretize Rebuilding, Rehabilitation Plan in Afar, Amhara Regions

Addis Ababa April 11/2022 /ENA/ Members of the ‘Defend Ethiopia Taskforce’ in the UK and Ireland held a virtual discussion with Ethiopian Ambassador in the UK, Ambassador Teferi Melese about rehabilitation and rebuilding plans in conflict-affected areas in the Amhara and Afar regions.

Ambassador Teferi appreciated Ethiopians in the Diaspora for extending multifaceted support for the Government of Ethiopia and fellow Ethiopians during the fight to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

“It is high time to start fulfilling pledges made by the Ethiopian Diaspora to support rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts in the country,” he underlined.

The Ambassador also called on the Ethiopian Diaspora to protest HR 6600 and S.3199 setting aside the propaganda of anti-peace elements.

Coordinators and representatives of the Defend Ethiopia UK and Ireland Taskforce, Zelalem Tesema, Yeshi Tadesse and Zelalem Getahun, on their part, urged the Ethiopian Community in the Diaspora to carefully examine the divisive messages of some corners that aimed to put the government of Ethiopia at loggerheads with Ethiopians in the Diaspora.

They have also tabled a report of their field visits in Ethiopia that showed the level of destruction on public and private property.

The meeting revealed the Taskforces’ plans to concretize project ideas to support rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts in the Amhara and Afar regions.