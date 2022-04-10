Kenya Expresses Keenness to Work with Ethiopia in Blue Economy

Addis Ababa April 10/2022/ENA/ Kenya is keen to work with Ethiopia to sustainably utilize the potential of blue economy to expedite the national development of the two countries, the Kenyan Blue Economy Sector coordinator Dr. Francis O. Owino said.

The blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem, according to the World Bank.

Studies indicate that Africa is rich in oceans and seas resources that can be utilized to accelerating the economies of the continent.

In this regard, Kenya is one of the eastern African countries that have better experiences in utilizing the sector particularly for tourism.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Kenyan Blue Economy Sector coordinator Dr. Francis O. Owino said his country is willing to work in collaboration with Ethiopia and other countries with a view to utilize the resources in oceans and seas for economic development.

Noting that Ethiopia is endowed with various historical and natural tourism attractions, Owino stated the efforts being carried out by the government of Ethiopia to expand tourism destinations would help to enhance the Blue Economy sector.

According to information obtained from Transport and Logistics Ministry, activities are being carried out by Ethiopia to utilize the blue economic sector.

Even if Ethiopia is a landlocked country, it is taking advantage of the blue economy as a good opportunity in line with the country’s transport and logistics policy as well as other strategies.

Blue Economy is also among the main strategic focus areas of Ethiopia’s ten-year economic perspective plan.

The blue economy is a potential driver of growth, development and most importantly regional integration, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said recently.