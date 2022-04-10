Ethiopian Permanent Representative to UN Confers with EU Special Envoy to Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa April 10/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie discussed with the European Union (EU) Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber.



The two sides held fruitful discussion on the current situation in Ethiopia and the horn of Africa region.

They have also exchanged views on the humanitarian truce declared by the government of Ethiopia to help enhance delivery of emergency aid into the Tigray region.

“It was a pleasure to welcome to Ethiopian Mission in N.Y, Dr. Annette Webber EU Special Representative to the HoA. We had a productive discussion on matters relating to Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa; fortify the humanitarian truce. I wished the EU Envoy successful tour of duty,” ambassador Taye twitted.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia, realizing the need to take extraordinary measures to save lives and reduce human suffering, has declared an indefinite humanitarian truce effective immediately on March 24/2022.